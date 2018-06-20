BBC starts using North Macedonia name
- Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:25 PM
London, 20 June 2018 (MIA) – The agreement signed by Macedonia and Greece to settle the name dispute has brought about the first changes in international reporting. The BBC has started referring to our country as North Macedonia.
In a news report on the name deal reached by Zaev and Tsipras, the BBC used a map featuring the new name of the country.
The Greek region of Macedonia was also displayed.
###
