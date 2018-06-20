МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Nothing to congratulate, agreement is positive, says Serbian FM

Wednesday, June 20, 2018  5:11 PM

Belgrade, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Wednesday that Serbia has not congratulated Macedonia on the name deal with Greece because there is nothing to congratulate, Beta reports.

"We have not extended our congratulations because there is nothing to congratulate. The agreement is positive and we support any deal that solves issues in a peaceful manner," said Dacic.

During a press conference with his Liberian counterpart, Dacic said the Athens-Skopje agreement is a bilateral issue and Serbia should not be involved in it.

"Of course we want it solved and we wish Athens and Skopje luck, thus contributing to the regional stability," stressed Dacic. ik/17:10

