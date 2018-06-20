МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Kammenos says party to do everything to prevent name deal ratification

Wednesday, June 20, 2018  5:19 PM

Kammenos says party to do everything to prevent name deal ratification

Athens, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - We will do everything to block the name agreement ratification and we urge for enlarged majority, says Panos Kammenos, leader of the Greek government junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, MIA reports from Athens.

Following a party meeting, Kammenos told reporters that he has asked PM Alexis Tsipras for a ratification of the name deal by 180 MPs instead of a simple majority of 151 votes.

"The Greeks should not be concerned by this draft-agreement. Regarding its ratification, we will use all means to block it," said Kammenos and added that the party would leave the government coalition if Tsipras did not accept the proposal for the deal's ratification by 180 MPs.

He voiced conviction that the agreement would never reach the Greek parliament, because "the Republic of Skopje will never complete its part of the deal". ik/17:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
5/23/2018 9:22:48 AM Katrougalos: Constitutional revision so that name agreement reaches Greek parliament
5/14/2018 10:59:56 AM Brussels tells Athens name agreement to be endorsed by larger parliamentary majority: paper
4/8/2018 12:39:58 PM Mickoski: No-confidence motion today, session on Wednesday
4/5/2018 12:43:58 PM Greek government mulling larger majority vote on name agreement in parliament
3/14/2018 11:10:09 AM Government to present name proposals in Parliament after Easter, says Potami leader
Top