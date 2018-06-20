Kammenos says party to do everything to prevent name deal ratification

Athens, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - We will do everything to block the name agreement ratification and we urge for enlarged majority, says Panos Kammenos, leader of the Greek government junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, MIA reports from Athens.

Following a party meeting, Kammenos told reporters that he has asked PM Alexis Tsipras for a ratification of the name deal by 180 MPs instead of a simple majority of 151 votes.

"The Greeks should not be concerned by this draft-agreement. Regarding its ratification, we will use all means to block it," said Kammenos and added that the party would leave the government coalition if Tsipras did not accept the proposal for the deal's ratification by 180 MPs.

He voiced conviction that the agreement would never reach the Greek parliament, because "the Republic of Skopje will never complete its part of the deal". ik/17:19

