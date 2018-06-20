Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates name agreement ratification

Sofia, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated Macedonia on Wednesday for the ratification of the name deal in the Parliament, saying it is a brave and decisive step.

"The next days are crucial not only for Macedonia, but also for the Western Balkans. I call on all EU friends to participate in the efforts for a more stable and secure Europe," twitted Borissov. ik/17:52

