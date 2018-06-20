МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates name agreement ratification

Wednesday, June 20, 2018  5:52 PM

Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates name agreement ratification

Sofia, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated Macedonia on Wednesday for the ratification of the name deal in the Parliament, saying it is a brave and decisive step.

"The next days are crucial not only for Macedonia, but also for the Western Balkans. I call on all EU friends to participate in the efforts for a more stable and secure Europe," twitted Borissov. ik/17:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/20/2018 4:22:26 PM Tzanakopoulos: Agreement will be ratified smoothly in Greek parliament
6/20/2018 3:57:56 PM Commissioner Hahn welcomes name agreement ratification
6/19/2018 2:37:28 PM People protest against name deal as MPs okay its ratification
Top