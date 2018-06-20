Macedonian MoFA notifies Greek counterpart institution over name agreement ratification
- Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:00 PM
Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent Wednesday a note to the Greek counterpart institution, saying that the name agreement has been ratified by the Macedonian Parliament.
After receiving the note, the Greek authorities will inform the European Council that there are no further obstacles in the process of Macedonia's EU accession.
Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi signed the law ratifying the name deal and forwarded it to President Gjorge Ivanov, who has seven days to sign it. ik/19:00
###
