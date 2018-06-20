President is obliged to sign bill after second Parliament vote: FM

Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - There is a gap in the Constitution, the President has the right of a suspensive veto, he can delay or stop a law from entering into force, but after the bill enters the Parliament for the second time, he is obliged to sign it, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Telma TV station on Wednesday.

"Now we have a President who does not observe this obligation," says FM Dimitrov when asked if the agreement is valid without the signature of President Gjorge Ivanov.

He says that if citizens endorse the name agreement at the referendum, but the President fails to sign it, then he will find himself in an unfortunate position.

"If the referendum outcome is successful, it will be very difficult for the president not to sign the law ratifying the agreement, because he would then go against the citizens' will. We also have hope that the bill will be signed. The political dynamics is such that if he fails to sign it, then he tramples on three aspects - citizens' will, NATO membership and European future. This responsibility is frightening," adds Dimitrov.

He says the Greeks have already been informed that the Parliament has ratified the agreement and now Athens is expected to send a letter to the European Council and NATO Secretary-General saying there are no obstacles for Macedonia to move forward in the accession process.

The FM referred to today's encouragement by the permanent ambassadors of NATO member-states that Macedonia would receive a membership invitation at the Alliance's summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

In addition, Dimitrov says that the conclusions of the EU summit are in the works and they should be harmonized in the coming days.

"It is very important to have a political decision over the start of the accession talks, following nine recommendations and 13 years as a candidate-country. This is how long we have been lingering in the waiting room because of the name issue. We are on the right track to solve the issue, although there are many steps ahead. It is very important for all member-states to recognize this historic opportunity," underlines FM Dimitrov. ik/20:17

