Committee for changes in Macedonian, Greek instruction books in coming weeks

Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - A committee working on changes in instruction books in both Macedonia and Greece will be established in the coming weeks, says Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

"Instruction books will be revised in both countries. This will be a long process that begins with friendship. The committees are used prior to an agreement entering into use. The committee should be established in the coming weeks and the right experts from both sides should be found. This will be a long-term process," FM Dimitrov told Telma TV station on Wednesday.

Asked why erga omnes use of the name, he says the agreement would otherwise not materialize.

"This was the position of Athens. The agreement would have not materialized if we had stood by the double formula. The range of use is closely linked to the name. For example, is it better to accept Balkan Republic for international use so that we keep Republic of Macedonia for domestic use. The reaction of oppositions in both countries shows the depth of the problem," says Dimitrov. ik/20:39

