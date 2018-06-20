МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire

Wednesday, June 20, 2018  9:28 PM

Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire

Veles, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wednesday.

Fire fighting, police and medical teams rushed to the site immediately after the fire was reported.

"The children were already dead when the help arrived. They were alone in the house after their parents locked them in and went to the nearby shop," said the Veles police.

Investigation into the cause for the fire is underway. ik/21:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/26/2018 11:25:04 AM Russian shopping centre inferno kills 64
6/18/2017 1:29:50 PM Death toll from forest fire raging in Portugal climbs to 57
6/15/2017 1:30:44 PM London apartment block fire rises to 17, more feared dead
9/2/2015 12:38:03 PM Forest fire near lake Mladost put under control
2/10/2015 10:25:50 AM One dead, six injured in Veles fire
Top