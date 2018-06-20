Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire

Veles, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wednesday.

Fire fighting, police and medical teams rushed to the site immediately after the fire was reported.

"The children were already dead when the help arrived. They were alone in the house after their parents locked them in and went to the nearby shop," said the Veles police.

Investigation into the cause for the fire is underway. ik/21:27

