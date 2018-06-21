Summer begins
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:44 AM
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Summer begins in the northern hemisphere on Thursday, running through September 22.
Summer in Macedonia begins at 12:07h. Today is the longest day of the year, lasting 15 hours and 14 minutes. The Sun rises at 04:58h and sets at 20:12h.
Weather will be sunny and slightly overcast with afternoon thundershowers.
Temperatures will range between 21C and 34C.
Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 31C. ik/08:42
