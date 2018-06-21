Bosnjakovski: Greece and Macedonia accept term 'Macedonian' in both countries

Athens, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - According to the agreement, Macedonia and Greece accept term 'Macedonian' in both countries, taking into consideration the cultural aspects of the two states, Government Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski told Greek TV Epsilon, MIA reports from Athens.

Bosnjakovski explains that Article 7 of the agreement reads that both sides agree over the meaning of term Macedonian, "while the citizenship in our passports is denoted as Macedonian/citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia".

"The perspective that there are people in Greece feeling as Macedonians belonging to the Hellenic culture is 100 percent acceptable for us. In the same article, the Greek side accepts that terms 'Macedonian' and 'Macedonia' are acceptable for our culture, which differs entirely from yours. Therefore, I see no point of conflict," says Bosnjakovski. ik/09:39

