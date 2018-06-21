Government, Microsoft cooperation talks near completion
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:52 AM
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - We are finishing a plan for cooperation with one of the most powerful global IT companies, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at Thursday's meeting with a Microsoft delegation, led by the company's president for Central and Eastern Europe, Philippe Rogge.
Discussions focused on the preparations for the cooperation agreement between the Government and Microsoft, initiated during the World Economic Forum in Davos at the onset of 2018.
PM Zaev briefed the Microsoft officials that the Government is interested in full digitization of the public administration, towards increasing the speed and quality of services for citizens, the Government said in a press release.
Cyber security was also tackled during the meeting, including the necessity of making the security systems and protocols compatible with those of NATO and EU.
PM Zaev also stressed that future cooperation with Microsoft would also include digital solutions and advanced technology that could be applied in education, thus increasing the market competitiveness of young people.
Microsoft representatives said they are monitoring the implementation of the Government programmes for support of IT companies and voiced readiness for support of start-ups and business accelerators, reads the press release. ik/09:50
