Farmers sign first IPARD 2 agreements
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 11:27 AM
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Nearly 700 agreements for the procurement of tractors through IPARD 2 worth EUR 5,8 million are to be signed in the coming days.
The first 13 agreements were signed on Thursday during an event at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy.
Most of the funds are allocated for procurement of tractors, but also other agriculture equipment.
"This is a record number of beneficiaries since the launch of the IPARD programme. This support will improve the situation at farms and agriculture economies, resulting in increased competitiveness," said Minister Ljupco Nikolovski.
Payment Agency director Nikolce Babovski said European funds are more than necessary in a time when Macedonia expects a date for the start of EU accession talks.
"I urge those who want to enhance their capacities, farms and fields to file applications for IPARD 2 funds," stressed Babovski.
EU Delegation representative Virve Vimpari said the absorption of the IPARD funds depended on the readiness of institutions, farmers, entrepreneurs and controlling authorities.
"The goal of the European assistance is to support Macedonia in its EU accession process and improve citizens' lives," said Vimpari and added that IPARD offers EUR 60 million in programming period 2014-2020. ik/11:21
