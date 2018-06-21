Macedonian products at FUEN fair in the Netherlands
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 11:39 AM
Debar, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - The 63. congress of the Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN) is held June 20-24 in Dutch city Leeuwarden, including Tirana-based Macedonian association "Ilinden".
A fair took place prior to the official start of the congress, where representatives of minorities in Europe presented a portion of their traditional products and promotional materials.
"We have displayed traditional dishes and beverages at our stand, accompanied by brochures promoting Macedonian folk costumes and areas inhabited by ethnic Macedonians," Ilinden president Nikola Gjurgjaj told MIA.
The congress is expected to adopt a resolution over the rights of Macedonians in Albania, put forward by Ilinden.
The FUEN congress brings together 250 representatives from 90 associations of minorities in 32 European countries.
Association Ilinden has been a full-fledged member of FUEN since May 2015. ik/11:37
###
