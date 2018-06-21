Spasovski: Macedonia not final destination of migrants, asylum law enhanced

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia cannot be classified as a final destination of migrants but a corridor. However, this does not exempt us from the obligation to adopt comprehensive and quality legislation related to international and legal protection, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski at Thursday's second session of Working Group 4 - Justice, Freedom and Security (Chapter 24) themed Asylum-International and Temporary Protection.

"As of 2003, the asylum issue has been institutionally treated through the establishment of regulations based on international legal standards, fully harmonized with the EU law," stressed Minister Spasovski.

He said the new Law on International and Temporary Protection entered into force a couple of months ago, which is an upgrade of the prior law on asylum and temporary protection.

"This law specifies the provisions defining the status and procedures within the international and temporary protection of refugees, but also novelties regarding the conditions and mechanisms for limitation of the right to freedom of movement of asylum seekers, while taking into consideration the EU directives in this field," stressed Spasovski.

The conference also heard the draft-recommendations over the need of introducing an efficient way to register migrants and undertake measures for more humane reception and treatment of vulnerable groups in reception centers. ik/11:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.