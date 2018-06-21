Spasovski: Macedonia not final destination of migrants, asylum law enhanced
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 11:51 AM
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia cannot be classified as a final destination of migrants but a corridor. However, this does not exempt us from the obligation to adopt comprehensive and quality legislation related to international and legal protection, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski at Thursday's second session of Working Group 4 - Justice, Freedom and Security (Chapter 24) themed Asylum-International and Temporary Protection.
"As of 2003, the asylum issue has been institutionally treated through the establishment of regulations based on international legal standards, fully harmonized with the EU law," stressed Minister Spasovski.
He said the new Law on International and Temporary Protection entered into force a couple of months ago, which is an upgrade of the prior law on asylum and temporary protection.
"This law specifies the provisions defining the status and procedures within the international and temporary protection of refugees, but also novelties regarding the conditions and mechanisms for limitation of the right to freedom of movement of asylum seekers, while taking into consideration the EU directives in this field," stressed Spasovski.
The conference also heard the draft-recommendations over the need of introducing an efficient way to register migrants and undertake measures for more humane reception and treatment of vulnerable groups in reception centers. ik/11:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:39 PM | Agreement moving in positive direction, says DIMAR leader
Thanasis Theocharopoulos, leader of Democratic Left (DIMAR), a center-left Greek political party, sa...
- 1:28 PM | EU seeks to screen migrants in Africa, stop boat crossings
The European Union's top migration official says the EU wants to screen migrants in centers in north...
- 12:18 PM | Literary Scepter awards presented to poets Vidicevski and Dobre
Event "Holiday of Lindens" was held at the premises of the Macedonian Writers Association (MWA) on T...
- 11:56 AM | Japan to halt missile attack drills after Trump-Kim summit: Kyodo
Japan has decided to halt drills to prepare for a North Korean missile attack after a historic summi...
- 11:53 AM | Osmani: EU negotiations imply deep society transformation for which any help is welcomed
Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with the Japan International Cooperation Ag...