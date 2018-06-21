Literary Scepter awards presented to poets Vidicevski and Dobre

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Event "Holiday of Lindens" was held at the premises of the Macedonian Writers Association (MWA) on Thursday, including the presentation of annual awards "Literary Scepter" to Macedonian poet Vidoe Vidicevski and Romanian author Gheorghe Dobre.

MWA president Sonja Stojmenska-Elzeser presented the awards to the laureates, while authors Rade Siljan and Ermis Lafazanovski referred to their work.

Vidicevski has been present at the Macedonian literary stage for more than six decades and is one of the founders of several institutions in his native town of Ohrid - the historic archives, Radio Ohrid, Prlicev Orations and festival Ohrid Summer.

"My greatest wish is for my people to live in joy and develop the future generations. This award is dear to me because it is given by my peers," said Vidicevski.

Romanian poet Gheorghe Dobre has managed to build a bridge in bringing the Macedonian and Romanian culture closer.

"I discovered Macedonia and its wonderful audience seven years ago. Since, I have found many friends and exceptional poets here. I love the country and its people. This day is one of the most important in my life," said Dobre. ik/12:16

