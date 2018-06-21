МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Agreement moving in positive direction, says DIMAR leader

Thursday, June 21, 2018  1:39 PM

Athens, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Thanasis Theocharopoulos, leader of Democratic Left (DIMAR), a center-left Greek political party, says the name agreement is positive but includes problematic aspects, MIA reports from Athens.

"The agreement is moving in a positive direction, it has a lot of positives such as the compound name, constitutional revision and irrendentism issues. There are also problematic aspects - language and nationality," Theocharopoulos told Greek TV station "Skai".

According to him, the problem needs to be solved.

"I believe it should be solved by Skopje. Unlike Kammenos, I do not pray for the referendum to fail," said Theocharopoulos in reference to the leader of the government's junior coalition partner, who opposes the name deal.

DIMAR, which is part of the centre-left Movement for Change, also including parties PASOK and Potami, is seen as key for the Greek parliament vote on the deal. ik/13:38

