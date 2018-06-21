Donation campaign for children with health problems “Everyone has an equal chance”

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Skopje-based Foundation TOUCH (DOPIR) has launched a continuous donor campaign to help children with health needs in Macedonia. Foundation’s work is unique in the way that the donations are collected in organised and centralized way to help the children who need medical treatment.

The Foundation undertakes obligation for collecting donations using campaign via social networks, radios, television stations, printed media, etc. helping families that are not able to do this by themselves and also through the platform www.bidihumansega.mk

Individuals and legal entities can donate through open accounts for each child separately or on a collective account of the Foundation, from which the funds are to be distributed equally to all.

The Foundation believes that this organised way will considerably help in faster fundraising for these children, donations collected from individuals and legal entities that place social responsibility as a high priority.

The Foundation TOUCH calls on all citizens of Macedonia to support this open campaign, and additional details are available at www.bidihumansega.mk

Campaign donation “Everyone has an equal chance”

The Foundation TOUCH

Phone: 02/614-5525

Account: 2400-501-075-12353, Uni Bank Skopje sk/15:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.