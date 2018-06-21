Sugareski: No refugee camps will be built on Macedonian soil
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 4:03 PM
Stip, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Goran Sugareski, Minister of Transport and Communications, told the press Thursday that no refugee camps would be built on Macedonian soil.
"Much disinformation about this was spread even during the local elections," Minister Sugarevski said. "No one is trying to build any refugee camps in Macedonia, and we should not be causing panic or mass psychosis among the population.
"I haven't heard of any such thing. I said it then, and I'll say it again. No camps will be built here." mr/16:03
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:15 PM | Erwan Fouéré for MIA: Macedonia has no tradition of public debate
After signing the name deal with Greece, it is essential that the international community recognizes...
- 8:49 PM | Time magazine: Crying child and Trump; 'Welcome to America'
Time magazine has published a variety of covers about President Donald Trump, but few have struck a ...
- 8:26 PM | Survey: One in three students in Serbia wants to move abroad after graduation
A third of Serbian students plan on leaving the country after they get their university degrees. Nin...
- 7:21 PM | Skopje City Park to host 'Avec l'amour' film screening, Queen tribute concert
Macedonian director Ilija Cvetkovski's documentary Avec l'amour will screen at the City Park in Skop...
- 6:49 PM | Kotzias: I hope Prespa deal sets shining example of how to solve regional problems
During his opening speech at the Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability on Thursday, Greek For...