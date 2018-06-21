МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Sugareski: No refugee camps will be built on Macedonian soil

Thursday, June 21, 2018  4:03 PM

Stip, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Goran Sugareski, Minister of Transport and Communications, told the press Thursday that no refugee camps would be built on Macedonian soil.

"Much disinformation about this was spread even during the local elections," Minister Sugarevski said. "No one is trying to build any refugee camps in Macedonia, and we should not be causing panic or mass psychosis among the population.

"I haven't heard of any such thing. I said it then, and I'll say it again. No camps will be built here." mr/16:03

###

