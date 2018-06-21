МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

May: Name deal will help Macedonia enter NATO and EU

Thursday, June 21, 2018  6:08 PM

May: Name deal will help Macedonia enter NATO and EU

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, sent PM Zoran Zaev a letter of congratulations on the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece, as well as its ratification in the Macedonian Parliament.

"Such an important achievement would not have been possible without the political courage, vision and leadership you both have shown," Prime Minister May wrote. "Resolving this issue will greatly benefit the two countries, as well as the region."

The UK Prime Minister added that ending the 25-year dispute will open the doors for Macedonia to NATO and the EU.

"As a longtime friend, the United Kingdom will continue to support Macedonia on its course of Euro-Atlantic Alliance accession," she wrote.

Thanking him for his hospitality during her visit to Skopje, the UK Prime Minister said she was looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Zaev and other PMs from the region at the Western Balkans Summit, to be held in London next month. mr/18:08

