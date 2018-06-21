МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Mitsotakis: Government has handed over Macedonian language and nationality

Thursday, June 21, 2018  4:29 PM

Athens, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Alexis Tsipras has handed over to the neighboring country something no previous government had ever talked about: the Macedonian nationality and the Macedonian language, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in Kukush, where he attended the 105th-anniversary celebration of the city’s liberation.

"I’m visiting Macedonia at an emotionally difficult time. After the provocative celebration in Prespa, more Greeks are starting to see the first outcomes from the harmful agreement signed by Mr. Tsipras and Mr. Zaev," Mitsotakis said. "Tsipras and his majority government handed over to the neighboring country something no previous government had ever talked about: the Macedonian nationality and the Macedonian language."

The New Democracy leader said once again that his party would vote against the ratification of the agreement when it reaches the Greek parliament, MIA's correspondent from Athens reports. mr/16:29

