Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Athens Mayor Kaminis to visit Skopje tomorrow

Thursday, June 21, 2018  5:29 PM

Athens Mayor Kaminis to visit Skopje tomorrow

Athens, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – At the invitation of his Skopje counterpart Petre Silegov, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis will visit Skopje on Friday to attend events commemorating the 1963 Skopje earthquake, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

"Giorgos Kaminis, the Mayor of Athens, will pay a visit to Skopje on Friday, June 22, at the invitation of the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov to attend the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the disastrous Skopje earthquake in 1963 and the significant contribution Greek scientists and experts had in the rebuilding of the city," Kaminis's Cabinet said. mr/17:29

PHOTO: MIA Archive

###

 

