МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

Kotzias: I hope Prespa deal sets shining example of how to solve regional problems

Thursday, June 21, 2018  6:49 PM

Kotzias: I hope Prespa deal sets shining example of how to solve regional problems

Rhodes, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – During his opening speech at the Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability on Thursday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said he hoped the Prespa deal would be implemented and set a shining example of how to solve problems in the region, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

FM Kotzias said the Prespa compromise 'showed that no one can drive the other side into a corner.'

"We cannot live motivated by revanchism and irredentism. We need to accept reality and find ways of living together," Kotzias said. "There's no conflict between North Macedonians and Greeks, in fact, but between forces that seek a solution and the forces of inertia comfortable with no solution."

Kotzias said his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov could not attend the conference because he was in the Macedonian Parliament, 'fighting for the deal we signed.'

Коѕијас

Speaking about the region, the Greek FM noted that cooperation on the northern Greek border has improved since last year and that Greece supports the EU perspective of Macedonia and Albania.

"North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece are strengthening cooperation," Kotzias said. "We support North Macedonia's and Albania's beginning of EU negotiations. Their accession to the EU will benefit us all." mr/18:49

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/18/2018 10:37:09 AM From million to 4,000 protesters; Greeks have broken stereotypes, Kotzias says

Mosaic

New Zealand PM welcomes baby girl; first world leader to give birth in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a baby girl on T...

Lion shot dead at Belgium zoo

A lion has been shot dead at a zoo in Belgium afte...

George and Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to aid immigrant children

George and Amal Clooney, through their Clooney Fou...

Eva Longoria gives birth to first child

Eva Longoria is a mom. The actress and husband Jos...

Kevin Spacey returning to cinemas for first time since sexual assault allegations

The first project to star Kevin Spacey since the m...

Top