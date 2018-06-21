Erwan Fouéré for MIA: Macedonia has no tradition of public debate
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:15 PM
Brussels, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – After signing the name deal with Greece, it is essential that the international community recognizes these efforts and that the EU greenlights the start of negotiations with Macedonia, according to former EU Ambassador to Macedonia Erwan Fouéré.
Fouéré recommends that the government launch a campaign informing the public about the agreement details and explaining why it is beneficial for the country. He says that a debate needs to take place in academia, media, and civic society both at the local and at the national level.
"The Macedonian government needs to focus all efforts on promoting a real debate. It will help confront fears regarding the contents of the agreement. Otherwise, we may see a repeat of the violence outside Parliament, instead of a rational debate in which all sides are heard," Fouéré says in an interview with MIA.
Fouéré urges citizens to vote in the upcoming referendum considering the advantages the agreement would bring, and not allow themselves to be swayed by political party propaganda.
"There needs to be a detailed, transparent public debate about the agreement," Fouéré says. "The problem is that Macedonia doesn't have any tradition of encouraging public debate." mr/21:15
