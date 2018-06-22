Merkel: Germany will strongly support Macedonia-Greece name deal
- Friday, June 22, 2018 2:03 PM
Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev received letter of congratulations from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in which she expressed her joy for the agreement reached between Macedonia and Greece over the name dispute, Government Press Service informs Friday.
“This agreement paves the way for a historic agreement, and I congratulate you and your government for this success. The Federal Republic of Germany will follow the implementation of this agreement with great interest and will strongly support it,” reads the letter from Merkel to Zaev. sk/14:01
