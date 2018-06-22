МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, June 22, 2018, 

Stoltenberg: It is expected Macedonia to be invited to start NATO accession talks at July Summit

Friday, June 22, 2018  2:46 PM

Stoltenberg: It is expected Macedonia to be invited to start NATO accession talks at July Summit

Brussels, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Friday that it is expected Macedonia will be extended an invitation to start NATO accession talks at the NATO Summit in July.

“I am optimistic that such a decision will be made and that the majority of voters will support the agreement with Greece at the referendum in Macedonia,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg called for a positive outcome of the referendum. He explained that after the referendum, Macedonia could be invited to join NATO. sk/14:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/20/2018 12:00:13 PM Stoltenberg: Macedonia could receive NATO invitation on July 11-12 Summit
1/17/2018 9:30:15 AM NATO chief visits Skopje
4/28/2017 4:05:33 PM NATO chief condemns violence, urges restraint and respect of democratic processes
4/28/2017 1:37:45 PM Parties to respect democratic processes, says NATO chief
7/10/2016 11:40:33 AM NATO reiterates invitation to Macedonia – once the name issue is resolved
Top