Stoltenberg: It is expected Macedonia to be invited to start NATO accession talks at July Summit

Brussels, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Friday that it is expected Macedonia will be extended an invitation to start NATO accession talks at the NATO Summit in July.

“I am optimistic that such a decision will be made and that the majority of voters will support the agreement with Greece at the referendum in Macedonia,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg called for a positive outcome of the referendum. He explained that after the referendum, Macedonia could be invited to join NATO. sk/14:44

