Stoltenberg: It is expected Macedonia to be invited to start NATO accession talks at July Summit
- Friday, June 22, 2018 2:46 PM
Brussels, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Friday that it is expected Macedonia will be extended an invitation to start NATO accession talks at the NATO Summit in July.
“I am optimistic that such a decision will be made and that the majority of voters will support the agreement with Greece at the referendum in Macedonia,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg called for a positive outcome of the referendum. He explained that after the referendum, Macedonia could be invited to join NATO. sk/14:44
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:40 PM | Greek leader dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has donned a tie, for the first time in more than three years in...
- 7:37 PM | WC 2018: Nigeria bounce back to beat Iceland 2-0
Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 on Friday to revive their hopes of advancing into the knockout stages of th...
- 7:33 PM | German Embassy welcomes name agreement ratification in Parliament
The Skopje-based German Embassy congratulated Friday Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras o...
- 7:29 PM | Czech PM says ready to turn away migrants if Germany, Austria do
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday his country was ready to start turning away migrants i...
- 6:18 PM | Turkey's master campaigner, Erdogan faces biggest election challenge
After dominating Turkish politics for a decade and a half, President Tayyip Erdogan now faces his bi...