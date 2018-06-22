German government recommends start of Macedonia's EU accession talks

Berlin, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The German government has recommended the opening of Macedonia's EU accession talks. In a letter to the Bundestag, the German government says the reform efforts of the Macedonian government should result in the start of Union accession talks at next week's summit.

"The approval (determining a date for the start of negotiations) will be the right positive signal for the Macedonian government, which has focused on the reform course despite the political pressure within the country and from the outside. Still, the conditionality must be maintained," reads the letter cited by Deutsche Welle in Macedonian.

In the part of conditions to be met prior to the start of the talks, the German government says visible steps are required to restore the judiciary's independence, further efforts in public administration reforms, as well as priority in the fight against organized crime and corruption.

The German government also makes a clear distinction between Macedonia and Albania, recommending a conditional opening of the accession talks for Tirana once the country implements series of reforms.

Earlier in the day, the CDU/CSU political group of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and coalition partner SDP also provided their support for the opening of Macedonia's accession talks. ik/15:24

