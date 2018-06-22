Court accepts indictment over April 27 events in Parliament

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Criminal Court said on Friday it has accepted the indictment of the Public Prosecutor's Office regarding events in the Parliament on 27 April 2017.

"Following detailed overview of all complaints by the defense and the defendants, as well as the facts and evidence in the indictment, the Council for evaluation of the indictment decided at Friday's session to approve it in full," the court said in a press release.

A date of the main hearing will be scheduled in due time.

According to the indictment, 28 individuals are charged with terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security, while two for assisting this crime. ik/15:40

