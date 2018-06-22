Sekerinska says Macedonian will get support of all members until NATO summit

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska is convinced that Macedonia will secure the support from all NATO member-states for its accession until the NATO Summit on July 11-12, because the country has done its homework.

"If this happens, I believe the procedure that is valid for other member-states will be used for Macedonia too, meaning an accession period of 1-1,5 years, depending on procedures in the country and each member-state," Minister Sekerinska told reporters after Friday's signing of an agreement over temporary use of Army Hall premises by the World War II Veterans Union.

Asked if the pending referendum would be consultative or binding, she said there are ongoing consultations in the Parliament over the issue, adding a decision would be taken that benefited Macedonia, not certain political parties or individuals.

"The referendum will be an important aspect, and we will invite citizens, not politicians, to engage and support European and Euro-Atlantic Macedonia," said Sekerinska.

Regarding reports that France is still against Macedonia's EU accession, she said Paris' dilemma is not whether Macedonia meets the membership criteria, but related to reforms within the Union.

"In only 12 months, Macedonia has transformed from a country that caused caution in the EU into the only beacon of positive changes, hope and optimism on the Balkans," stressed Sekerinska. ik/16:00

