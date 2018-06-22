Greece to send letters to EU and NATO on Monday

Rhodes, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The letters saying Greece will not oppose Macedonia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will be signed on Sunday and sent early on Monday, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Friday, MIA reports from Athens.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a Conference for Security and Stability on the Greek island of Rhodes, FM Kotzias said he had sent a letter to the NATO Secretary-General prior to last week's signing of the name agreement, referring to the prerequisites for membership as stipulated in the agreement itself.

The Greek FM confirmed he has received the note from the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the agreement's ratification in the Parliament, saying Greece would fulfill its part of the deal.

"The letters have been drafted since Wednesday. I chose to sign them in Brussels on Sunday, so that they are filed to the European Commission and NATO early on Monday. These are letters saying I had been notified by the other party about the agreement's ratification in the parliament, and that based on the existing obligations and prerequisites, the country can move forward," explained Kotzias.

He said progress depends on a positive response from the General Affairs Council, where difficulties have existed due to the opposition of certain countries to approve a date for the start of EU accession talks.

"Such an outcome would not be good," stressed FM Kotzias. ik/16:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.