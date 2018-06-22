British Government welcomes name agreement ratification by Macedonian Parliament

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The Government of the United Kingdom warmly congratulates Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on reaching an historic agreement on the name Issue, which was signed on 17 June.

"The United Kingdom also welcomes the ratification of the agreement by the Parliament in Skopje on 20 June and urges all leaders, political parties and citizens in both countries to recognise the benefits that a resolution of this long-standing issue will bring," the Skopje-based British Embassy said in a press release.

The UK believes that resolution of the name Issue should open up the Euro-Atlantic path, including negotiations to join the EU and NATO, that successive Governments in Skopje have strived to achieve, bringing significant opportunities for both countries and the region more widely, including through increased prosperity and security.

“This significant achievement would not have been possible without the great political courage, vision and leadership shown by both Prime Ministers Tsipras and Zaev. Resolution of this issue will bring enormous benefits to both countries and the region. As a long-standing friend, we will continue to support Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic accession path and the stability and prosperity it will bring to the country and to the region as a whole," wrote Prime Minister Theresa May in her letter to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of 21 June. ik/18:05

