German Embassy welcomes name agreement ratification in Parliament

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based German Embassy congratulated Friday Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras on reaching an historic agreement on the name issue and its ratification in the Macedonian Parliament.

"Agreement on this long-running issue is a significant achievement which would not have been possible without the exemplary leadership, commitment and political courage shown by both Prime Ministers and Minister Kotzias and Minister Dimitrov supported by UN Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz," reads the press release.

Resolution of the name issue, it adds, promotes a common European future and will bring significant opportunities for both countries and the region more widely, including through increased prosperity and security. It will also open up the Euro-Atlantic path that successive governments in Skopje have strived to achieve.

"We welcome the ratification of the agreement by the Parliament yesterday. We offer both countries our wholehearted support and urge all leaders, political parties and citizens in both countries to recognise the benefits that a resolution of this long-standing issue will bring,” says the German Embassy. ik/19:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.