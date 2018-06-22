Protest against name agreement in downtown Skopje
- Friday, June 22, 2018 9:34 PM
Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - A group of citizens staged another protest against the name agreement in front of the Parliament building late on Friday.
Protest organizers reiterated that the agreement is harmful, violates the Constitution and Macedonia's state interests. They called for the agreement's rejection and boycott to the announced referendum.
Another protest will be held in front of the Parliament on Saturday, organized by group "Youth for Macedonia". ik/21:33
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:34 PM | Protest against name agreement in downtown Skopje
A group of citizens staged another protest against the name agreement in front of the Parliament bui...
- 7:40 PM | Greek leader dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has donned a tie, for the first time in more than three years in...
- 7:37 PM | WC 2018: Nigeria bounce back to beat Iceland 2-0
Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 on Friday to revive their hopes of advancing into the knockout stages of th...
- 7:33 PM | German Embassy welcomes name agreement ratification in Parliament
The Skopje-based German Embassy congratulated Friday Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras o...
- 7:29 PM | Czech PM says ready to turn away migrants if Germany, Austria do
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday his country was ready to start turning away migrants i...