Protest against name agreement in downtown Skopje

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - A group of citizens staged another protest against the name agreement in front of the Parliament building late on Friday.

Protest organizers reiterated that the agreement is harmful, violates the Constitution and Macedonia's state interests. They called for the agreement's rejection and boycott to the announced referendum.

Another protest will be held in front of the Parliament on Saturday, organized by group "Youth for Macedonia". ik/21:33

