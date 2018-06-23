Positive recommendations by EU and NATO to Macedonia

Skopje, 23 June 2018 (MIA) - The expectations that the Republic of Macedonia will get date for starting EU accession talks next week and an invitation for NATO membership in July are becoming a reality after name deal was signed and ratified and Greece’s announcement that will send letters to EU and NATO.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev received letter of congratulations from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in which she expressed her joy for the agreement reached between Macedonia and Greece over the name dispute, Government Press Service informs Friday.

“This agreement paves the way for a historic agreement, and I congratulate you and your government for this success. The Federal Republic of Germany will follow the implementation of this agreement with great interest and will strongly support it,” reads the letter from Merkel to Zaev.

The German government has recommended the opening of Macedonia's EU accession talks. In a letter to the Bundestag, the German government says the reform efforts of the Macedonian government should result in the start of Union accession talks at next week's summit.

"The approval (determining a date for the start of negotiations) will be the right positive signal for the Macedonian government, which has focused on the reform course despite the political pressure within the country and from the outside. Still, the conditionality must be maintained," reads the letter cited by Deutsche Welle in Macedonian.

In the meantime the Dutch Parliament gave green light for Macedonia to open EU accession talks. PM Zoran Zaev expressed his expectations Friday that Macedonia will get date for opening EU accession negotiations next week. He hopes that the steps taken by the country will convince all those who still have expressed certain reservations for EU enlargement.

I am informed that the Dutch Parliament passed positive decision for our country on Thursday. I hope that this will happen in the future also for Albania, because they also worked very much as a country. As far as our country is concerned, I hope that France and other countries, although they expressed reservations, will make the breakthrough, because the reforms can be done in parallel while Macedonia is negotiating for membership, Zaev said, expressing hopes that the heart of French President Macron will soften and I understand the internal debates that are being opened in France, but France is our great friend. If Germany, France, Britain, Italy and other countries go forward, then Europe will move forward, and the motivation of our citizens will be even greater, Zaev added.

EU member states, especially the skeptics and obstructionists from France, the Netherlands and partly Germany should recognized the made progress from signing of name agreement between Skopje and Athens and to give green light for start of Macedonia’s accession negotiations at the EU Summit next week, said Franz Schausberger, who is special adviser to Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations.

The agreement on settling long-standing name dispute of Macedonia could contribute to positive developments for the region and the entire Europe, Schausberger said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated Friday that it is expected Macedonia will be extended an invitation to start NATO accession talks at the NATO Summit in July.

“I am optimistic that such a decision will be made and that the majority of voters will support the agreement with Greece at the referendum in Macedonia,” Stoltenberg said.

Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska is convinced that Macedonia will secure the support from all NATO member-states for its accession until the NATO Summit on July 11-12, because the country has done its homework.

"If this happens, I believe the procedure that is valid for other member-states will be used for Macedonia too, meaning an accession period of 1-1,5 years, depending on procedures in the country and each member-state," Minister Sekerinska told reporters after Friday's signing of an agreement over temporary use of Army Hall premises by the World War II Veterans Union.

The letters saying Greece will not oppose Macedonia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will be signed on Sunday and sent early on Monday, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Friday, MIA reports from Athens.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a Conference for Security and Stability on the Greek island of Rhodes, FM Kotzias said he had sent a letter to the NATO Secretary-General prior to last week's signing of the name agreement, referring to the prerequisites for membership as stipulated in the agreement itself.

The Greek FM confirmed he has received the note from the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the agreement's ratification in the Parliament, saying Greece would fulfill its part of the deal.

"The letters have been drafted since Wednesday. I chose to sign them in Brussels on Sunday, so that they are filed to the European Commission and NATO early on Monday. These are letters saying I had been notified by the other party about the agreement's ratification in the parliament, and that based on the existing obligations and prerequisites, the country can move forward," explained Kotzias.

He said progress depends on a positive response from the General Affairs Council, where difficulties have existed due to the opposition of certain countries to approve a date for the start of EU accession talks.

"Such an outcome would not be good," stressed FM Kotzias, saying the issue of Macedonia and Albania's enlargement would be discussed on Monday.

EU foreign ministers will convene on June 25-26 and the EU Summit is on June 28, while NATO Summit in Brussels is scheduled for July 11-12. sk/ik/11:09

