PM Zaev to visit Austria and Poland
- Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:06 PM
Skopje, 23 June 2018 (MIA) - A government delegation led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will pay official visit to Austria on June 26 and to Poland on June 27.
Zaev will meet in Vienna with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and will hold a joint press conference, Government Press Service told Saturday.
Zaev will also hold a meeting in the Austrian Parliament, will address the debate on the topic "Common European Future for South East Europe - the Example of Macedonia" and will meet with representatives of the business community in Austria.
In Warsaw, Zaev will meet with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and will hold a joint press conference, Government Press Service told. sk/12:05
