Mancevski: Western Balkan countries work together to transform public administration

Skopje, 23 June 2018 (MIA) - The Western Balkan countries work together to transform public administration, to connect digitally to bridge infrastructural gaps and fight against corruption, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said addressing the workshop titled “Achievements and Challenges in Public Administration Reform in the Western Balkans” held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The workshop is organised by Regional School of Public Administration (ReSPA) and is held within UN public service forum on topic “Transforming Governance to Realize the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Mancevski spoke about the connection between the information society and the administration.

“Many people ask me how the information society and the administration are connected. Nowadays, in this 21st century, the core, the basis of public administration reform is ICT. The core of the changes of our societies, our lives is ICT. Many countries made the leap forward and accepted the changes. The sooner we will accept to change ourselves, the better will be for our citizens,” Mancevski said.

He said that the digital transformation of public administration is rather expensive move. It requires investment in infrastructure, but also in human resources. But finally, we are aware of the importance of these changes. And, finally, I am really happy that all the countries of the Western Balkans are on the same line, because only with joint efforts can we do more for our citizens, he added.

“One of the main challenges in the public administration and businesses in each country is the fight against corruption. The human factor and human nature is a generator of corruption. And again we come to ICT and digitization. Digitalization significantly reduces opportunities for corruption. Automated and digitalized processes cannot be corrupted. And the bad news is that we have problems with corruption in the Balkans. But the good news is that we decided to digitally connect and bridge the infrastructural gaps with digital solutions and to digitally fight corruption,” Mancevski said. sk/12:55

