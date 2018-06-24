Greece to send letters to EU and NATO on Monday

Skopje, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - The letters saying Greece will not oppose Macedonia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration will be signed on Sunday and sent early on Monday, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Friday, MIA reports from Athens.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a Conference for Security and Stability on the Greek island of Rhodes, FM Kotzias said he had sent a letter to the NATO Secretary-General prior to last week's signing of the name agreement, referring to the prerequisites for membership as stipulated in the agreement itself.

The Greek FM confirmed he has received the note from the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the agreement's ratification in the Parliament, saying Greece would fulfill its part of the deal.

"The letters have been drafted since Wednesday. I chose to sign them in Brussels on Sunday, so that they are filed to the European Commission and NATO early on Monday. These are letters saying I had been notified by the other party about the agreement's ratification in the parliament, and that based on the existing obligations and prerequisites, the country can move forward," explained Kotzias.

He said progress depends on a positive response from the General Affairs Council, where difficulties have existed due to the opposition of certain countries to approve a date for the start of EU accession talks.

"Such an outcome would not be good," stressed FM Kotzias, saying the issue of Macedonia and Albania's enlargement would be discussed on Monday.

He mentioned to the countries that had opposed Macedonia and Albania's EU integration, saying "in the meantime, three of the five countries - Luxembourg, Denmark and Germany - have left this group, but the Netherlands and France still remain."

In the meantime the Dutch Parliament gave green light for Macedonia to open EU accession talks. PM Zoran Zaev expressed his expectations Friday that Macedonia will get date for opening EU accession negotiations next week. He hopes that the steps taken by the country will convince all those who still have expressed certain reservations for EU enlargement.

I am informed that the Dutch Parliament passed positive decision for our country on Thursday. I hope that this will happen in the future also for Albania, because they also worked very much as a country. As far as our country is concerned, I hope that France and other countries, although they expressed reservations, will make the breakthrough, because the reforms can be done in parallel while Macedonia is negotiating for membership, Zaev said, expressing hopes that the heart of French President Macron will soften and I understand the internal debates that are being opened in France, but France is our great friend. If Germany, France, Britain, Italy and other countries go forward, then Europe will move forward, and the motivation of our citizens will be even greater, Zaev added.

EU foreign ministers will convene on June 25-26 and the EU Summit is on June 28, while NATO Summit in Brussels is scheduled for July 11-12. ik/sk/11:06

