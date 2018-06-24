МИА Лого
Monday, June 25, 2018, 

Sunday, June 24, 2018  11:00 AM

Pompeo urges France to support Macedonia’s accession to NATO and EU

Washington, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged France not to block Macedonia’s accession to the NATO and EU.

In Saturday’s discussion over the phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Pompeo urged him to support NATO extending an invitation to Macedonia to join and the EU opening accession talks, following the signing of the name agreement between Greece and Macedonia, MIA reports.

Помпео Македонија“Secretary Pompeo urged French Foreign Minister Le Drian to support NATO extending an invitation to Macedonia to join, as well as the EU opening accession talks, following the signing of the name agreement between Greece and Macedonia,” reads the press statement of the US Department of State. sk/10:57

