Pompeo urges France to support Macedonia’s accession to NATO and EU
- Sunday, June 24, 2018 11:00 AM
Washington, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged France not to block Macedonia’s accession to the NATO and EU.
In Saturday’s discussion over the phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Pompeo urged him to support NATO extending an invitation to Macedonia to join and the EU opening accession talks, following the signing of the name agreement between Greece and Macedonia, MIA reports.
“Secretary Pompeo urged French Foreign Minister Le Drian to support NATO extending an invitation to Macedonia to join, as well as the EU opening accession talks, following the signing of the name agreement between Greece and Macedonia,” reads the press statement of the US Department of State. sk/10:57
###
