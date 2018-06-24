The Gin Game play to be performed within Skopje Summer Festival

Skopje, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - Drama Theatre Skopje will perform Sunday evening The Gin Game play by Donald Lee Coburn, directed by Violeta Dzoleva within 2018 Skopje Summer Festival.

The roles will be played by actors Gjokica Lukarevski and Maja Veljkovikj-Panovska.

The Gin Game is a two-person, two-act play that was Coburn's first play, and the American Theatre Arts's first production. The play won the 1978 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The stage designer of the play is Dorotea Gjorgievska, the costume designer is Lidija Georgieva while director Dzoleva chooses the music. sk/14:23

