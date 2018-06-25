Western Balkans digital agenda launches

Sofia, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The Western Balkans digital agenda, which is part of the European Union's enlargement strategy, will officially launch at the Digital Assembly 2018 in Sofia on June 25-26.

The Digital Assembly is organized by the European Commission and the Bulgarian EU Presidency.

The WB digital agenda focuses on lowering of roaming costs, broadband internet, e-government, e-procurement, e-health, digital skills, building capacities in digital trust and security, digitization of industries, implementation and enhancement of the 'acquis' system. ik/09:00

