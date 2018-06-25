Symposium on Serbian drama, theatre in Macedonia

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - University professors, theatre experts and critics from Macedonia and abroad will take part June 25-26 at a symposium themed "Serbian Drama and Theatre in Macedonia since 1945".

The symposium is held within research project "European Drama and Theatre in Macedonia" of University of Audiovisual Arts - EFTA.

The project has already included symposiums on German and Bulgarian drama and theatre. ik/09:04

