Thessaloniki protest over name agreement

Thessaloniki, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - A protest against the Macedonia-Greece name agreement was staged in Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Group dubbed "United Macedonians" organized the protest, which ended with minor incidents, MIA reports from Athens.

Protesters passed through the Macedonian consulate, the United States Embassy and towards the offices of ruling parties SYRIZA and Independent Greeks.

There were minor incidents in front of the offices of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks when masked individuals attacked the police with sticks and stones but were dispersed with tear gas. ik/09:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.