Thessaloniki protest over name agreement
- Monday, June 25, 2018 9:25 AM
Thessaloniki, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - A protest against the Macedonia-Greece name agreement was staged in Thessaloniki on Sunday.
Group dubbed "United Macedonians" organized the protest, which ended with minor incidents, MIA reports from Athens.
Protesters passed through the Macedonian consulate, the United States Embassy and towards the offices of ruling parties SYRIZA and Independent Greeks.
There were minor incidents in front of the offices of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks when masked individuals attacked the police with sticks and stones but were dispersed with tear gas. ik/09:22
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:04 PM | Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged
Gasoline prices drop by MKD 1 while diesel remains unchanged as of Monday midnight, says the Energy ...
- 12:51 PM | Eastern Europe is drifting away from the West: report
While Western European population continues to grow, many countries of Eastern and South-eastern Eur...
- 12:44 PM | Kotzias: Europe must keep its word to North Macedonia and Albania
In our opinion, as long as the European Commission started and set a horizon this summer to launch f...
- 12:27 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO invitation in July, accession depending on referendum outcome
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Macedonia's accession to the Alliance de...
- 12:00 PM | Sekerinska expects positive decisions on Macedonia in coming weeks
Developments in the coming couple of weeks will have broad and long-term effects, hopefully positive...