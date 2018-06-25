Annual meeting of SEE defense and security committees

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament's Defense and Security Committee and the Center for Security Cooperation RACVIAC host June 25-26 the annual meeting of defense and security committees of parliaments in Southeast Europe.

The conference will focus on contemporary security challenges in Southeast Europe, increase of non-traditional army missions and good practices of parliamentary oversight over the defense and security sector.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, RACVIAC director Haydar Berk, and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska will deliver the meeting's opening remarks. ik/09:16

###

