Annual meeting of SEE defense and security committees
- Monday, June 25, 2018 9:17 AM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament's Defense and Security Committee and the Center for Security Cooperation RACVIAC host June 25-26 the annual meeting of defense and security committees of parliaments in Southeast Europe.
The conference will focus on contemporary security challenges in Southeast Europe, increase of non-traditional army missions and good practices of parliamentary oversight over the defense and security sector.
Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, RACVIAC director Haydar Berk, and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska will deliver the meeting's opening remarks. ik/09:16
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:04 PM | Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged
Gasoline prices drop by MKD 1 while diesel remains unchanged as of Monday midnight, says the Energy ...
- 12:51 PM | Eastern Europe is drifting away from the West: report
While Western European population continues to grow, many countries of Eastern and South-eastern Eur...
- 12:44 PM | Kotzias: Europe must keep its word to North Macedonia and Albania
In our opinion, as long as the European Commission started and set a horizon this summer to launch f...
- 12:27 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO invitation in July, accession depending on referendum outcome
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Macedonia's accession to the Alliance de...
- 12:00 PM | Sekerinska expects positive decisions on Macedonia in coming weeks
Developments in the coming couple of weeks will have broad and long-term effects, hopefully positive...