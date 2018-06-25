Mogherini again urges EU members to open Macedonia accession talks
- Monday, June 25, 2018 9:48 AM
Luxembourg, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Ahead of the General Affairs Council meeting on June 25-26, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has again urged member-states to reward Macedonia's progress, MIA reports from Brussels.
"The recommendation of the European Commission is to open negotiations with both Skopje and Tirana, this process needs to be merit-based, meaning that when there is progress, this needs to be recognized, encouraged and accompanied. I hope the member-states will take the right decision," Mogherini told reporters prior to the Foreign Affairs Council.
According to her, progress in the Balkans "has been impressive", while noting the signing of the name agreement and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.
"The Western Balkans needs the European Union now to be consistent and deliver," underlined Mogherini. ik/09:45
