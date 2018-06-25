Osmani: Albanians in Macedonia have no dilemmas over agreement

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Albanians in Macedonia have no dilemmas over the name agreement and will support the upcoming referendum, not only because it opens the doors to EU and NATO but also maintains the identity of our fellow citizens Macedonians, says Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani in an interview with BBC in Serbian.

Vice Premier Osmani says his party DUI has put forward a proposal to the coalition partners for a joint campaign ahead of the referendum this fall.

"This would be the first time for Macedonians and Albanians to have a joint campaign. We always divide at elections and this could be a good message for interethnic relations - jointly building the country and moving towards NATO," says Osmani.

According to him, interethnic relations in Macedonia will be harmonious only if there is clear perspective for EU and NATO accession.

"Macedonia is a civilization and a country belonging to the West. We have good bilateral relations with the countries of the East, but we belong to the West. Macedonia is both geographically and historically on the crossroad where East meets West, and it is well-documented that traffic accidents most often take place at crossroads," says Osmani regarding Macedonia's strategic objectives.

Regarding the possibility of Macedonia obtaining a date for start of EU accession negotiations, he says a failure to take this decision would create a negative environment in the country, namely sacrifice being made without a reward.

"This could have a negative reflection on the referendum, and the name agreement will fail if the referendum fails. If the name agreement fails, the ideas of EU and NATO accession fall too," stresses Osmani.

This, he says, would also have a negative impact on the region in whole, especially the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

"This is where the importance of EU is seen - turning the region from one of conflicts into an area of cooperation. Everyone in the EU perceives the power of the Union in transforming the entire region," notes Osmani.

He reiterates that 2018 is a historic year for Macedonia and if not utilized, "stars could lose their way and an asteroid might hit us in the meantime." ik/11:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.