Poland extends support to Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration bid
- Monday, June 25, 2018 4:12 PM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday with the outgoing ambassador of Poland to Macedonia, Jacek Multanowski.
Expressing gratitude to Ambassador Multanowski for his engagement, efforts and support, PM Zaev underscored Poland's role in the democratic processes in Macedonia on its path to fulfilling its Euro-integration objectives, the government said in a press release.
Poland and Macedonia, the two interlocutors noted, are committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in all spheres, which lays a solid foundation to boost relations, particularly in economy, security, culture, tourism and other areas of interest for the citizens of the two countries.
Ambassador Multanowski said he was impressed with the progress of Macedonia in the past year, especially involving the name agreement with Greece. He also welcomed the upcoming visit of PM Zaev to Warsaw, set to take place on June 27.
Macedonia, Zaev stated, remains committed to building friendship and regional cooperation. Poland and the Visegrad Group (V4), where it is a member alongside Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, is an imperative of how partnership and progress is established, according to him.
At the same time, the Premier expressed hope that the joint cooperation with Poland and the V4 would contribute to accelerating European integration, development, security and stability of Macedonia and the Western Balkan countries.
Both PM Zaev and Ambassador Multanowski said they were confident that all partners and institutions of the two countries would continue to foster excellent cooperation and support with the purpose of political stability and economic development in the two countries, stated the press release.
Also, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held a farewell meeting with Ambassador Jacek Multanowski earlier in the day. ba/16:10
