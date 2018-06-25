Macedonia expects heightened US support: deputy minister
- Monday, June 25, 2018 8:23 PM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski and US Ambassador Jess Baily in a meeting on Monday praised the continual and constructive bilateral political dialogue between the Republic of Macedonia and the United States, based on traditional friendship and strategic partnership.
Deputy Minister Zernovski said the government remained permanently committed to stability, peace and prosperity of the region having a clear perspective for its European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
"Deputy FM Zernovski underlined reforms implemented and activities in connection to the integration processes of our country with an emphasis on the expectations for a heightened support from the US ahead of the NATO Summit in July and for an invitation extended by NATO to Macedonia to join the Alliance," stated the press release.
Also, the interlocutors discussed current political developments in Macedonia and the region and ongoing global challenges. ba/20:22
