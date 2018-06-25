МИА Лого
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

PM Zaev congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election victory

Monday, June 25, 2018  7:50 PM

PM Zaev congratulates Turkey

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent Monday a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating him on his re-election in Turkey.

In the note, the Macedonian PM reaffirms the traditionally good relations with Turkey expressing hopes that cooperation will be further improved in all spheres of mutual interest.

"The traditionally friendly relations between our two countries for years has served as an example for mutual understanding and assistance in developing out two societies and building a better future between our countries and our people," states Zaev.

In the spirit of years-long friendship, mutual support and cooperation, he adds, I expect Turkey's support for Macedonia's full integration into NATO. ba/19:50

