МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

Mancevski's Bikini Moon has Asian premiere at Chinese film festival

Monday, June 25, 2018  7:27 PM

Mancevski

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Bikini Moon, the latest film by Milco Mancevski, this past weekend had its Asian premiere at the Shanghai Film Festival, one of China's largest and leading festivals.

"Director Mancevski attended the Shanghai premiere, which was followed by Q&A with the audience. He was also invited as a special guest to attend the closing of the festival during which the best debut film award was presented... To mark the premiere of Bikini Moon, the Chinese state broadcaster had prepared a TV program about Mancevski," Banana Film Production said in a statement.

ÐÐ°Ð½ÑÐµÐ²ÑÐºÐ¸ Ð¨Ð°Ð½Ð³Ð°Ñ

Mancevski's films are popular in China and they are taught at universities in Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing.

A retrospective of Mancevski's film took place at last year's 20th Shanghai Film Festival and the Macedonian director was a member of the jury deciding for the festival's top prize. ba/19:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

New Zealand PM welcomes baby girl; first world leader to give birth in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a baby girl on T...

Lion shot dead at Belgium zoo

A lion has been shot dead at a zoo in Belgium afte...

George and Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to aid immigrant children

George and Amal Clooney, through their Clooney Fou...

Top