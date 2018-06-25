Mancevski's Bikini Moon has Asian premiere at Chinese film festival
- Monday, June 25, 2018 7:27 PM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Bikini Moon, the latest film by Milco Mancevski, this past weekend had its Asian premiere at the Shanghai Film Festival, one of China's largest and leading festivals.
"Director Mancevski attended the Shanghai premiere, which was followed by Q&A with the audience. He was also invited as a special guest to attend the closing of the festival during which the best debut film award was presented... To mark the premiere of Bikini Moon, the Chinese state broadcaster had prepared a TV program about Mancevski," Banana Film Production said in a statement.
Mancevski's films are popular in China and they are taught at universities in Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing.
A retrospective of Mancevski's film took place at last year's 20th Shanghai Film Festival and the Macedonian director was a member of the jury deciding for the festival's top prize. ba/19:26
