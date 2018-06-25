МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

Traffic accident leaves 2 dead, 17 injured migrants

Monday, June 25, 2018  8:48 PM

Traffic accident leaves 2 dead, 17 injured migrants

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Two migrants died and 17 were left injured on Monday after a traffic accident on Radovis-Stip road in eastern Macedonia.

The crash happened after a van carrying migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka hit a bridge fence. The driver fled the scene, local police said.

The injured migrants have been transferred for treatment in nearby hospitals.

According to police, it is believed that many more migrants were transferred in the vehicle, but some of them had managed to escape.

The road was temporarily shut down after the accident and traffic was diverted. ba/20:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Pantera drummer and co-founder, Vinnie Paul, dies at 54

Vinnie Paul, the drummer and co-founder of iconic ...

Melania Trump wears 'I don't care' jacket on way to child detention center

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read '...

New Zealand PM welcomes baby girl; first world leader to give birth in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a baby girl on T...

Lion shot dead at Belgium zoo

A lion has been shot dead at a zoo in Belgium afte...

George and Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to aid immigrant children

George and Amal Clooney, through their Clooney Fou...

Top