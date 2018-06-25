Traffic accident leaves 2 dead, 17 injured migrants

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Two migrants died and 17 were left injured on Monday after a traffic accident on Radovis-Stip road in eastern Macedonia.

The crash happened after a van carrying migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka hit a bridge fence. The driver fled the scene, local police said.

The injured migrants have been transferred for treatment in nearby hospitals.

According to police, it is believed that many more migrants were transferred in the vehicle, but some of them had managed to escape.

The road was temporarily shut down after the accident and traffic was diverted.

