FM: Political decision this week on start of EU negotiations is crucial for Macedonia
- Monday, June 25, 2018 9:08 PM
Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - I hope that the EU members could find a compromise that for us would imply a clear political decision for the opening of membership negotiations, Macedonia's Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday.
"We need the leaders not to refer to the issue sometime in the future, we need them now, on Thursday and Friday, to accept the recommendation of the European Commission and to green light the opening of accession talks with Macedonia. How it is going to happen, when it is going to happen, all of this can be a matter of compromise. For us it is crucial this political decision to be made this week, and it is important not to find ourselves in a similar situation to be waiting for decisions at some other meeting of the European Council," Dimitrov told TV Sitel.
Asked if it could affect the name deal if Macedonia failed to get a green light from the EU, Minister Dimitrov noted: "It's up to us to act and to think that this might work." ba/21:04
